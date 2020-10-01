Goldman Sachs to enter Hyderabad, plans shared services facility

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Representatives of Goldman Sachs interacted with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and outlined their plans to come to Hyderabad and set up a shared services facility.
During interaction today between Goldman Sachs executives and the Minister over a video interface, the latter stated that the Government will provide complete support to the firm in their future ventures.
The company official statement said: "Goldman Sachs has identified Hyderabad as a new location for its global shared services footprint in India. This is a part of the firm’s India location strategy to diversify its geographic presence and enhance talent reach, to support the growing global businesses and enhance long-term competitiveness."
“The new Hyderabad office will be the second location for Goldman Sachs Services in India, and will complement the Bengaluru office footprint in terms of both the execution and support that it will provide to the firm’s businesses globally,” it stated.
The new office is expected to commence in the second half of 2021 with about 500 employees, and has potential for future growth. It will leverage the expertise of the existing leadership in Bengaluru office, while investing in a strong pool of competitive world class local talent.
Key criteria for the new office location included the availability of commercial real estate and housing for employees, a diverse talent pool, quality infrastructure in the city, and support and commitment from the local government.
The Bengaluru Office, at 150 Outer Ring Road, with over half of its 6,000 employees as engineers, will continue to be a major location for Goldman Sachs in India.
Gunjan Samtani, MD & India Head, Goldman Sachs India, Ravi Krishnan, MD and Chief Administrative Officer, Goldman Sachs India and Sanjoy Chatterjee, Chairman, Goldman Sachs India were present during the interaction, according to a statement.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
The Hindu Right has always had an uneasy relationship with MK Gandhi. The moral revulsion triggered by his ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
In a newly independent country torn apart by communal violence, one man remained the messiah of peace
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...