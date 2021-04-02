News

Good Friday reminds us about sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 02, 2021

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

In his message on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ.

"Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick," Modi tweeted.

Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

Published on April 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

festivals and holidays
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.