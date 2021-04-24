Government allocates of 11 lakh Remdesivir to 19 States/UTs

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
In light of unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry in coordination with the Department of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of 11 lakh Remdesivir injections to the 19 States/UTs for the period up to April 30.
“Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of Covid-19 where oxygen support is a must, this allocation pertains to 14 States to which medical oxygen is allocated and 5 other states where the high volume of supplies are being observed,” the Union Health Ministry said Saturday in a statement.
Largest chunk of Remdesivir has been given to Maharshtra, which is seeing the highest number of infections every day, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from April 21 to 30, as per the government data. The lifesaving drug supplied to these states have been procured from the manufacturers - Zydus Cadila, Hetero, Mylan, Cipla, Syngene/Sun, Jubilant and Dr. Reddys.
Meanwhile, the production capacity of Remdesivir has been ramped up from current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited by the government on April 11 in order to shore up domestic supplies.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...