Government extends validity of driving licenses, fitness certificates, permits expired since February 1 to June 30

The Central Government on has announced that it will extend the validity of certain documents including driving licenses, vehicle fitness certificates, permits and registrations that have expired since February 1 till June 30. This is in a bid to ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo amid the 21-day lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued an advisory to all States and Union territories on Monday.

“The Government has provided for the availability of the essential goods and production thereof and has allowed vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo. It has come to the notice of the Government that citizens are facing difficulties in renewal of validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 due to complete lockdown in the country and closure of Government Transport offices,” the Ministry had said in the advisory.

The Government is extending the validity of the documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Furthermore, the Government has also announced that citizens can access the the ‘non-use clause facility’ provided by VAHAN platform online for the suspension of tax liability. The move is to provide relief to commercial vehicle operators including taxi and buses which are non-operational at present amid the shutdown, Indian Express reported.