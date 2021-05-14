Govt aims to supply 192 lakh vaccines to States and UTs

The Centre has said that it will supply about 192 lakh free vaccine doses to the States/UTs between May 16 and 31 to inoculate those aged above 45 years, along with healthcare and frontline workers. This supply includes 162.5 lakh shots of Covishield and 29.49 lakh shots of Covaxin.

“The allocation of Government of India supplies to the State/UT is decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for second doses during the upcoming fortnight. During the May 16-31 fortnight, 191.99 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be supplied to the States and UTsfree of cost,” said an official statement. The government will share the delivery schedule for this allocation in advance, it added. The Centre has urged the States to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise vaccine wastage.

In the previous fortnight of May 1-15, the Centre had supplied more than 1.7 crore vaccine doses to the States for free. In addition, a total quantum of more than 4.39 crore doses were also available for direct procurement by the States as well as private hospitals in the month of May, as per the government statement.

Meanwhile, India administered 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses so far, including 20,27,162 shots given in the last 24 hours till Friday morning. Furthermore, the government has so far received global aid from Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland and Greece, which includes 1,506 oxygen concentrators, 434 oxygen cylinders and 58 ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP.

Cumulatively, 10,796 oxygen concentrators; 12,269 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 6,497 ventilators/BiPAP; and 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials have been received by the government between April 27 and May 13, according to government data.

Death toll

India reported 3,43,144 Covid-19 cases and 4,00 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday morning. Cumulatively, India reported 2,40,46,809 cases so far, of which, active cases were 37,04,893, those who recovered were 2,00,79,599, and the death toll 2,62,317, as per the Health Ministry data.