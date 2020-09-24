Domestic airlines can now go back to their pre-Covid free checked-in baggage allowance

Domestic airlines have now been allowed to go back to their earlier free checked-in baggage allowance.

When domestic flying restarted on May 25, all domestic airlines were asked by the government to allow passengers to carry 20 kilos as checked in baggage.

This policy now stands withdrawn and airlines will be allowed to go back to the free checked-in baggage allowances which they practised earlier.

Before the out break of the pandemic, Air India was the only airline which allowed its passengers to check in 20 kg. Most of the private airlines allowed economy class passengers 15 kg of free checked-in baggage allowance. Some airlines were also offering tickets which were sold allowing the passenger to carry one hand bag.

Air India Express flights

Meanwhile, late on Wednesday night Air India Express tweeted that it is still operating flights from Saudi Arabia to India. The Tweet added that the airline will not carry passengers from Saudi Arabia to India.

On September 22, The General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia suspended flights from India, Argentina and Brazil.

The Saudi Arabian order cited “suspension of travel to countries where the (Covid-19) virus has outbreak” as the reason for banning flight from India.