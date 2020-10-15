Govt lifts export ban on sanitisers in containers with dispenser pumps

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
The government has lifted the export ban on alcohol-based hand sanitisers in containers with dispenser pumps.
"The export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in containers with dispenser pumps is free for export, making the export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any form/ packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect," a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Thursday.
In May 2020, the government had banned export of all alcohol-based hand sanitisers following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as it wanted to avoid a domestic shortage.
In June 2020, the DGFT lifted the ban on export of alcohol-based hand santisers in any form, except those in containers with dispensers.
With the latest order, there is no remaining restriction on export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any form or container.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...