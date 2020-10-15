News

Govt lifts export ban on sanitisers in containers with dispenser pumps

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

The government has lifted the export ban on alcohol-based hand sanitisers in containers with dispenser pumps.

"The export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in containers with dispenser pumps is free for export, making the export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any form/ packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect," a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Thursday.

In May 2020, the government had banned export of all alcohol-based hand sanitisers following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as it wanted to avoid a domestic shortage.

In June 2020, the DGFT lifted the ban on export of alcohol-based hand santisers in any form, except those in containers with dispensers.

With the latest order, there is no remaining restriction on export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any form or container.

