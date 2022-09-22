Govt to buy additional BrahMos missiles worth ₹1,700 crore for navy

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed a contract with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquiring additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of ₹1,700 crore.

"Induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets," said the MoD in a statement.

JV with Russia

The BAPL, a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia, is making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks. This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, the Ministry felt.

The decision made under “Buy-Indian” category, the MoD said, will provide further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production.