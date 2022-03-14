‘Govt to launch vaccination drive for 12-14 age group from March 16’

The Union government, on Monday, announced that it would expand the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years from March 16, according to a tweet by Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviya. The Covid vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E, said the Ministry. In addition, the comorbid condition has been removed to be eligible for precautionary doses for those above 60 years of age.

According to Health Ministry sources, only Corbevax vaccine will be used to inoculate kids between 12-14 age group. “We have secured these vaccines from Biological E to provide free vaccination to these kids. So, the price is not an issue at all, and these jabs will be available at the private clinics only,” a top Ministry source told BusinessLine.

“We have to make this vaccination programme successful. We have received 4.8 crore doses from Biological E. There is no issue of availability of vaccines at all at this juncture. We will order more, if needed,” the source cited above added. Biological E had earlier said that it has plans to produce 75 million doses per month, anticipating over 100 million doses per month from February 2022.

“The Union government, after due deliberations with scientific bodies, has decided to start Covid vaccination for 12-13 and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010, those who are already above 12 years of age) of population from March 16, 2022,” said the Ministry in a release.

It is to be noted that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered Covid 9 vaccine under the ongoing Covid 19 vaccination programme, according to a press release. On January 10, the government rolled out a vaccination programme for 15-18 years age group, and only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was allowed to be administered in this group. The Centre had also launched precautionary doses for frontline and healthcare workers, besides those with comorbid conditions above sixty years of age after a gap of at least 39 weeks or nine months.