Govt’s role is of a facilitator in media & entertainment sector: I&B Ministry

Information & Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday emphasised that the role of the government in the privately-led media and entertainment sector is that of a facilitator. Referring to the recent decision of the government to bring digital audio-visual content streamed on OTT platforms and digital news portals under the purview of the I&B Ministry, he said this was done “to bring content at one place under the ambit of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry” while keeping platforms at another place under the purview of the Ministry of Electronics & IT.
Speaking at a CII event, Khare said this was done to bring some sort of semblance so that online and offline content are not treated differently. He added that the media and entertainment sector, just as the IT sector, has, over the years, grown as a private industry across films, broadcasting and the OTT segments. “So the role of the government is not so much of regulation but more of a facilitation to enable the industry to grow,” Khare added.
Stating that the pandemic has opened new avenues of growth for the sector, Khare said that Indian gaming has huge export potential. With the year 2022 being the 75th year of India’s independence, he urged the industry to help project the country’s soft power on a global scale.
Meanwhile, in a message at the CII Big Picture Summit, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that “Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) is a sunrise sector and our experts are providing back-end support to top film makers of the world”. He added that it was time that these professionals started doing more of this “for our own films so that the use of animation and graphics in Indian films grows manifold”.
He added that the government is setting up a Centre of Excellence in cooperation with IIT Bombay where courses in AVGC will be provided. He added that the government will also undertake other initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups in the sector.
