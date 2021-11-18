Godrej Properties launches digital brand campaign

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Godrej Properties announced the launch of its digital brand campaign ‘Everyday Joys- Jahaan Khushiyan Badi Hoti Hai’.
The campaign introduces GPL’s purpose of creating spaces that enable everyday joys; one community, one family, and one home at a time.
GPL has created three digital video commercials, which capture the beauty of everyday family moments that we all enjoy in our homes. They reinforce that a home is integral to most of our best memories. While the landmark milestones in life happen occasionally, the everyday joyful moments are what keep us going. Everyone has their favourite corner, their daily routines and their ideal family moments at home and the films try to capture these moments.
Commenting on the campaign, Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our purpose of bringing joy to the lives of our customers comes alive beautifully in these films. Brand Godrej Properties has always enjoyed the trust of its customers, and now, we are creating a strong and unique brand association through the ‘Everyday Joys’ campaign. With these films, we are asking the viewers to pause and savour the little moments of joy, and realise that this is what a home is all about - a place where everyday joys have no limits.”
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...