Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering (KEL), a state-owned enterprise of Kerala, for the joint research and development of a lightweight bailey bridge with a carbon fiber composite deck.

Under the MoU, KEL will also design and develop dry-type transformers and alternators as per Navy specifications, said a press statement issued by GRSE.

GRSE has been a pioneer in the development of bailey-type portable bridges for disaster management and connecting difficult terrains.

Earlier, in August 2022, GRSE became the only organization in India qualified for the Green Channel Certification for the supply of bailey-type bridges of various spans and configurations to the Indian Army. This initiative of the government aims to facilitate ease of doing business and promote the national mission of “Make in India” with a special focus on defence manufacturing.

