GST Council extends concessional tax rates on Covid drugs till Dec 31; 5 per cent tax levied on food delivery apps

Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The all-powerful GST Council on Friday decided to charge tax on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato even as it extended concessional tax rates on certain COVID-19 drugs by three months till December 31 this year.
The Council, which comprises the Union Finance Minister and her state counterparts, decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview as subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Council at a meeting here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said GST has been exempted on muscular atrophy drugs like Zolgensma and Viltepso, which cost crores of rupees.
It extended the period of concessional GST rates on certain Covid-related drugs by three months till December 31, 2021 but decided not to give the same benefit to medical equipment.
The concessional regime for certain medical equipment will end on September 30.
Sitharaman said 5 per cent GST will be levied at the point where the delivery is made by Swiggy and Zomato.
Also, the Council cut GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on cancer-related drugs and on fortified rice kernels to 5 per cent from 18 per cent.
GST rate on bio-diesel for blending in diesel was reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, while the national permit fee for goods carriage has been exempt from GST.
Import of leased aircraft have also been exempted from payment of I-GST, the Finance Minister said.
"GST Council felt it was not the right time to include petroleum products in GST," she said.
The panel decided to levy 18 per cent GST on all sorts of pens. Specified renewable sector devices will be charged 12 per cent tax.
GST Council also recommended new footwear and textile rates from January 1.
