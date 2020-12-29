Gujarat announces additional benefits for solar power producers

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Gujarat government on Monday launched a new solar policy with additional benefits to residential, individual and commercial developers for the next five years.
The policy announced by the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Gandhinagar removes capacity ceiling for setting up a solar project and allows the consumers to lease out their roofs or premises to third party for generation and consumption of power in the same premises.
The State government has also allowed group ownership of solar projects for self consumption based on their ratio of ownership. Also, the security deposit required to be given to Discoms for the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) by the developers has been reduced from ₹25 lakh to ₹5 lakh per megawatt (MW).
“Currently, the industry gets power at an average cost of ₹8 per unit. The new policy will help bring it down to ₹4.5 per unit,” Rupani said while launching the policy, which will be operative for five years till December 31, 2025. The benefits under the new policy can be availed for a period of 25 years.
Also read:More efficient solar cell
The savings for residential units could be in the range of ₹1.77 to ₹3.70 per unit, for industrial units it will be about ₹2.99to ₹4.31 per unit and for the third party buyers it will be in the range of ₹0.91 to ₹2.30 per unit.
The Government aims to target individual consumers, farmers, cooperative societies, households and small developers to benefit from the new policy.
The State government will purchase surplus energy after setting it off against their consumption. For residential consumers and MSME (manufacturing) users for captive usage, Discoms will purchase surplus energy after set-off against their consumption at ₹2.25 per unit for initial five years and thereafter 75 per cent of latest tariff discovered and contracted by GUVNL through competitive bidding process for non-park based solar projects in preceding six months which shall remain fixed for the remaining life of the project, a statement said.
The policy also states that for HT and LT consumers banking charges will be ₹1.5 per unit for their solar consumption while for all other consumers and MSMEs it will be ₹1.10 per unit. Further, there will be no banking charges for residential consumers and government buildings.
Saurabh Patel, Gujarat Energy Minister, said, “This policy will enable any one, be it residential consumers, farmers, commercial consumers, small and medium industrial houses, religious and educational institutes, who want to generate electricity and sell it after own consumption.”
Solar power tariff sees a new low of ₹1.99/kWh
Patel added that the State has received bids for 2,300 MW from residential, small industrial and institutional power producers having a capacity of up to 4 MW at an average price of ₹2.83 per unit. The contracts will be awarded after January 3, depending on the grid requirements.
Gujarat has already achieved 11,000 MW of production capacity and now has the target of producing 30,000 MW of green energy by 2022 — largely through wind and solar. Gujarat has implemented solar rooftop projects generating about 800 MW solar power.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...