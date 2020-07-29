Gujarat CM appeals to people to voluntarily suspend all festivals during August

The Gujarat government on Wednesday appealed to the people to voluntarily suspended all religious and social festivals including Janmashtami, Ganesh Mahotsav and Bakr-Eid falling during the month of August amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday hinted that the iconic nine-day-long Navratri festival starting in October may also be required to suspend if the pandemic situation in the State doesn't improve.

Gujarat reported new daily record of cases at 1,144 on Wednesday with 24 fatalities and 783 recoveries. At 4.05 per cent, the State's case fatality rate remains nearly double the national average of about 2.23 per cent.

The Chief Minister along with his deputy Nitin Patel visited Rajkot and Vadodara cities - two of the biggest cities of the State to oversee the implementations of the government guidelines for Covid-19 and also to check preparedness for hospitals and medicines.

Rupani also stated that the government has made adequate arrangements to supply life-saving injections of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir for the patients. Also, the newly introduced injection, Italizumab will also be made available.

Addressing the media, Rupani announced doubling of the testing at these two cities to prevent them from becoming hotspots. Vadodara and Rajkot have total cases 4,476 (84 deaths) and over 1,600 (23 deaths) so far till Wednesday. The two cities are among the top four Covid-19 affected cities of the State after Ahmedabad (about 26,000 cases) and Surat (about 12,500 cases).

The Chief Minister also allocated ₹5 crore each for the two cities from the Chief Minister's relief fund to meet the medical and healthcare expenses requirements in fight against Covid-19. Rupani and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also conducted meetings with the officials of the local bodies and senior doctors to take stock of the situation and measures required to contain the spread of the virus.

Notably, Gujarat has currently over four lakh people under quarantine. The State is reporting about 47 per cent cases from the eight big cities, while majority of the cases about 53 per cent are reported from districts, which has raised concerns for the authorities.