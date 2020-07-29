Gujarat CM appeals to people to voluntarily suspend all festivals during August

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
The Gujarat government on Wednesday appealed to the people to voluntarily suspended all religious and social festivals including Janmashtami, Ganesh Mahotsav and Bakr-Eid falling during the month of August amid the outbreak of Covid-19.
The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday hinted that the iconic nine-day-long Navratri festival starting in October may also be required to suspend if the pandemic situation in the State doesn't improve.
Gujarat reported new daily record of cases at 1,144 on Wednesday with 24 fatalities and 783 recoveries. At 4.05 per cent, the State's case fatality rate remains nearly double the national average of about 2.23 per cent.
The Chief Minister along with his deputy Nitin Patel visited Rajkot and Vadodara cities - two of the biggest cities of the State to oversee the implementations of the government guidelines for Covid-19 and also to check preparedness for hospitals and medicines.
Rupani also stated that the government has made adequate arrangements to supply life-saving injections of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir for the patients. Also, the newly introduced injection, Italizumab will also be made available.
Addressing the media, Rupani announced doubling of the testing at these two cities to prevent them from becoming hotspots. Vadodara and Rajkot have total cases 4,476 (84 deaths) and over 1,600 (23 deaths) so far till Wednesday. The two cities are among the top four Covid-19 affected cities of the State after Ahmedabad (about 26,000 cases) and Surat (about 12,500 cases).
The Chief Minister also allocated ₹5 crore each for the two cities from the Chief Minister's relief fund to meet the medical and healthcare expenses requirements in fight against Covid-19. Rupani and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also conducted meetings with the officials of the local bodies and senior doctors to take stock of the situation and measures required to contain the spread of the virus.
Notably, Gujarat has currently over four lakh people under quarantine. The State is reporting about 47 per cent cases from the eight big cities, while majority of the cases about 53 per cent are reported from districts, which has raised concerns for the authorities.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...