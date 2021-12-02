Gujarat ready to welcome industries seeking to re-locate in post-corona times: Gujarat CM

Gujarat is ready to welcome industries and businesses seeking to relocate post the Covid-19 pandemic, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday.

Ahead of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 to be held in January 2022, the Gujarat Chief Minister held a roadshow in Mumbai.

“With industry-friendly policies, Gujarat is ready to welcome global and local industries/businesses seeking to re-locate in post-corona times,” said Patel.

Addressing leading industrialists and business delegates in Mumbai, the Gujarat Chief Minister said the State is willing to welcome global and local industries and businesses, including young start-ups seeking to re-locate in the post-Covid era, with industry-friendly policies such as e-vehicle policy, solar policy etc.

“For sustained socio-economic development, we aim to attract investment in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-up, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies,” Patel further said.

He added that in a bid to support Gujarat’s MSME sector, the State has adopted a “first production, then permission’ policy to tackle red-tapism.

Focus on GIFT city

Patel invited financial institutions, fintech companies and start-ups present in the interactive meet to invest and conduct business in Gujarat’s GIFT City, emphasising on facilities such as infrastructure, bullion exchange, fintech hub, aircraft leasing and ship leasing, business activities, international stock exchange etc. to be provided under a single umbrella.

The Gujarat Chief Minister also emphasised the State’s commitment towards all-around holistic development and a conducive environment. He also highlighted the evolution of the Summit that began in 2003 as a new experiment to attract investments.

“Vibrant Gujarat Summit has today evolved, focusing on global issues, their solutions and opportunities available worldwide in addition to promoting investment in the state,” he said.

Networking and knowledge-sharing are other pertinent takeaways, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Gujarat is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that the theme of the upcoming Vibrant Summit is also Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Patel also conducted interactive meets with business leaders, prominent industrialists, foreign consulates & delegates in the run-up to the summit. He held one-on-one meetings with business leaders including Tata & Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Sun Pharma CMD Dilip Shanghvi, Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok Hinduja, Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Bank, RPG Industries MD Anant Goenka, Swan Energy MD Nikhil Merchant, Bank of America President and Country Head Kaku Nakhate, General Electric President and CEO Mahesh Palashikar, Reliance (TBC) ED Nikhil Meswani and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of Holcim (Ambuja Cement & ACC).