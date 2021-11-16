Gulab cyclone: AP Govt disburses ₹22 crore compensation to farmers

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Andhra Pradesh government has disbursed ₹22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Gulab cyclone in September this year.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has been providing compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters within the same crop season and ₹1,070 crore was credited to accounts of 13.96 lakh farmers against the crop loss of 18 lakh acres so far.
The State Government initiated this novel programme to stand by the farmers by paying compensation in the same season for the damaged crops, which was being done in a transparent manner through social audit.
“During the last two and half years, ₹18,777 crore was credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa, ₹1,674 crore under Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, ₹3,788 crore was given through YSR Bima, under nine-hour free power supply ₹18,000 crore and ₹1,520 crore was spent towards power subsidy for aqua farmers,’’ Reddy said.
A natural disaster fund of ₹2,000 crore and a price stabilisation fund of ₹3,000 crore were set up to ensure timely support to farmers, he added, according to a release.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...