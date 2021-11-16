Gulab cyclone: AP Govt disburses ₹22 crore compensation to farmers

Andhra Pradesh government has disbursed ₹22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Gulab cyclone in September this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has been providing compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters within the same crop season and ₹1,070 crore was credited to accounts of 13.96 lakh farmers against the crop loss of 18 lakh acres so far.

The State Government initiated this novel programme to stand by the farmers by paying compensation in the same season for the damaged crops, which was being done in a transparent manner through social audit.

“During the last two and half years, ₹18,777 crore was credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa, ₹1,674 crore under Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, ₹3,788 crore was given through YSR Bima, under nine-hour free power supply ₹18,000 crore and ₹1,520 crore was spent towards power subsidy for aqua farmers,’’ Reddy said.

A natural disaster fund of ₹2,000 crore and a price stabilisation fund of ₹3,000 crore were set up to ensure timely support to farmers, he added, according to a release.