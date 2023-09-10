The Department for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Government of Tamil Nadu, in association with StartupTN, has launched a Design Hackathon to design a “Mobile Outreach & Therapy Unit”, to take rehabilitation and outreach to differently challenged persons across the State.

The Design Hackathon aims to come out with the first-of-its-kind “Mobile Outreach & Therapy Units” to improve coverage and outreach of care and support services to persons with disabilities. It is an invitation to entrepreneurs and innovators in the areas of healthcare, mobility and assistive technology sectors to design a mobility vehicle that will deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and educational services to the target population, says a release.

Proposed services

The proposed services to be provided from the vehicle include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, audiology & speech therapy, optometry, special education & awareness. A physiotherapist, occupational therapist, audiologist/ speech therapist, special educator and psychologist will travel in the mobile unit to provide specialised therapy services to differently challenged persons on a regular basis.

These mobile units would provide direct care and support services, such as assessment and disability determination, therapeutic and counselling services. Detailed specifications of the requirements to be incorporated in the design of the vehicle measuring 21 feet in length and 7 feet in breadth.

Applicants should upload the sketches or designs and development Interventions in the form of videos, drawings, or other forms of visual representation before 5 pm on September 24, the deadline to participate in the hackathon, the release said.