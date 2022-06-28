Haeal acquires Lora soaps

Leading FMCG company Haeal has acquired the Thrissur-based Lora Soaps which has a strong presence in the budget category.

Set up by D. P. Santhosh 12 years back, the company had recorded a turnover of ₹13 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Haeal Enterprises was set up by Kochi-based Rahul Mamman, an IIM Ahmedabad graduate, in 2020. Haeal, which started its operation by manufacturing sanitizers, presently has a long product range, including soaps, shampoos, hand wash and beauty enhancement products .

Rahul Mamman, Founder and Managing Director, Haeal, said that the company acquired Lora Soaps as part of its plans to extend its presence in the budget category. Apart from soaps, other products will be launched under the brand of Lora soon.