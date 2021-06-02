Haffkine Biopharma to produce 22.8 crore doses of Covaxin

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Maharashtra Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Haffkine Biopharma, is all set to manufacture 22.8 crore doses of Covaxin vaccine under technology transfer arrangement with Bharat Biotech Ltd, according to an official statement on Wednesday issued by Ministry of Science & Technology.
With the financial aid of Centre and Maharashtra State of ₹159 crore, the production will take place at the Parel complex of the company, it further said.
“For undertaking production of Covaxin, Haffkine Biopharma has been provided with ₹65 crore grant by the Centre and Rs94 crore from the Government of Maharashtra” Sandeep Rathod, Managing Director of Haffkine BioPharma said.
“We have been given a timeline of eight months and the work is being executed on a war footing. The vaccine production process involves two stages – drug substance and final drug product. For production of drug substance we need to build a Bio Safety Level 3 (BSL 3) facility, while Haffkine already has the Fill Finish facility,” Rathod added.
Separately, the Union Health Ministry said that India reported 1.32 lakh Covid-19 cases at 1,32,788 cases on Wednesday with 3,207 deaths in the last 24 hours. The declining trend in daily coronavirus infections is continuing, and this is the sixth consecutive day when the country reported less than two lakh cases. Cumulatively, India registered 2,83,07,832 infections, of which active cases were 17,93,645 , recovered were 2,61,79,085 and the death toll was 3,35,102.
Total recovery cases continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 20th consecutive day, and now, the recovery rate has increased to 92.48 per cent, it said. Meanwhile, the number of tests done during the previous day stood at 20,19,773. Thus, cumulatively, 35 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 8.21 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 6.57 per cent, less than 10 per cent for nine consecutive days.
Besides this, a total of 21.85 crore have been administered so far, with 23,97,191 vaccine doses given in the last 24 hours. In the phase 3 vaccination drive, which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 2,13,73,965 beneficiaries have received the first dose; meanwhile, 39,443 beneficiaries got their second dose.
Meanwhile, the government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 23 crore vaccine doses at 23,35,86,960 to States/UTs, of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,71,44,022 doses , as per its data . More than 1.64 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses at 1,64,42,938 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it further added.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(1,01,875)
2,31,456
3,207
1,32,788
Till Now
17,93,645
2,61,79,085
3,35,102
2,83,07,832
Source: Health Ministry | Till 8:00AM on Wednesday
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...