Haryana, Maharashtra results point to 'irrelevance' of Congress high command

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections point to the increasing irrelevance of “high command” in the Congress.
The three members of the first family of the Congress — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi — were more or less absent from campaign in the two States. While Rahul Gandhi attended four rallies in Maharashtra and two in Haryana, his mother and sister did not attend any public programmes in both these States.
This is in sharp contrast with the number of rallies attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in both the States. Amit Shah addressed about half a dozen meetings only on the last day of campaign in Maharashtra. It was NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and a host of local Congress-NCP leaders, who led the campaign in Maharashtra in the absence of the Gandhis.
Despite organisational and political hurdles such as factional feud among top leaders and the lack of clarity on issues such as abrogation of Article 370, the Congress performed beyond expectations in both the States.
There is an opinion within the Congress, that it could have performed better if the high command spearheaded the campaign.
The Congress’ campaign lacked leadership and theme, while the BJP pegged its campaign on nationalism, especially on abrogation of Article 370. In Haryana, party’s face and high command’s favourite Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in favour of abrogation of Article 370.
The lack of interest from the high command to join the campaign was interpreted as a defeatism within the Congress camp.
A number of Congress leaders, including Haryana campaign committee convener Ajay Singh Yadav had told BusinessLine that more than Article 370 and other emotive issues, a campaign based on unemployment and rural distress was going to help the Congress.
The other leaders, including the former PCC president Ashok Tanwar, who resigned from the party, were of the opinion that a campaign based on livelihood issues could have helped the Congress to come back to power in Haryana.
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism