Haryana, Maharashtra results point to 'irrelevance' of Congress high command

The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections point to the increasing irrelevance of “high command” in the Congress.

The three members of the first family of the Congress — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi — were more or less absent from campaign in the two States. While Rahul Gandhi attended four rallies in Maharashtra and two in Haryana, his mother and sister did not attend any public programmes in both these States.

This is in sharp contrast with the number of rallies attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in both the States. Amit Shah addressed about half a dozen meetings only on the last day of campaign in Maharashtra. It was NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and a host of local Congress-NCP leaders, who led the campaign in Maharashtra in the absence of the Gandhis.

Despite organisational and political hurdles such as factional feud among top leaders and the lack of clarity on issues such as abrogation of Article 370, the Congress performed beyond expectations in both the States.

There is an opinion within the Congress, that it could have performed better if the high command spearheaded the campaign.

'Focus on livelihood issues'

The Congress’ campaign lacked leadership and theme, while the BJP pegged its campaign on nationalism, especially on abrogation of Article 370. In Haryana, party’s face and high command’s favourite Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in favour of abrogation of Article 370.

The lack of interest from the high command to join the campaign was interpreted as a defeatism within the Congress camp.

A number of Congress leaders, including Haryana campaign committee convener Ajay Singh Yadav had told BusinessLine that more than Article 370 and other emotive issues, a campaign based on unemployment and rural distress was going to help the Congress.

The other leaders, including the former PCC president Ashok Tanwar, who resigned from the party, were of the opinion that a campaign based on livelihood issues could have helped the Congress to come back to power in Haryana.