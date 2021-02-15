Havells gains 2% on plans to set up new manufacturing facilities

The shares of Havells India Limited gained over 2 per cent during the morning trade on Monday after the company had announced its plans to set up a new manufacturing facility.

At 12:20 am, Havells was trading at ₹1,169.65 on the BSE, up ₹28.10 or 2.46 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹1,176.70 and an intraday of ₹1,137.50. It opened at ₹1,159.00 as against the previous close of ₹1,141.55.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹1,170.30, up ₹28.35 or 2.48 per cent.

The company has announced that it is planning to set up a new facility to manufacture washing machines in Ghiloth, Rajasthan with an estimated investment of ₹65 crore and an annual capacity of 3 lakh units.

It is also planning to set-up a new facility to manufacture air conditioners at Sri City, Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated investment of ₹250 crore and an annual capacity of 5.6 lakh units. This is in addition to the existing facility of air conditioners which are being manufactured at the company's plant situated at Ghiloth.