Health Ministry asks people to take caution during festival season

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 22, 2021

On Wednesday, India reported 26,964 new cases; 383 deaths.

Health Ministry on Wednesday asked people to take caution during the upcoming festive season so that any sudden surge in Covid19 cases could be avoided. In Covid Charcha on Twitter Spaces, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, urged people to celebrate festivals strictly following Covid appropriate behaviour.

"People should follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times. The Government and the citizens need to collectively make efforts to win the battle against Covid 19 pandemic," Agarwal said.

New cases

Meanwhile, India reported 26,964 new cases on Wednesday, with 383 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am. The recovery of 34,167 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the pandemic to 3.27 crore.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 97.77 per cent.

As per the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate at 2.08 per cent remained less than 3 per cent for the last 89 days. The daily positivity rate reported to be at 1.69 per cent, below 3 per cent for the last 23 days and below 5 per cent for 106 consecutive days now.

Also, the country conducted 15.92 lakh tests in the previous day aggregating to 55.67 crore tests done so far.

Cases

Active cases

Discharged

Deaths

Total

Single Day

-(7,586)

34,167

383

26,964

Till Now

3,01,989

3,27,83,741

4,45,768

3,35,31,498

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Wednesday

Published on September 22, 2021

