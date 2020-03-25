Health officials warn on using antimalarial drugs in treating Covid-19

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
Scientific reports on the effect that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine would have on the novel coronavirus, or not, are still coming in from different parts of the world. But the panic buying has begun, say healthcare workers, cautioning against its misuse and worrying about its supplies.
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are antimalarials, but the latter is also used in treating rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. And though it’s early days on how the medicine would help in the treatment of patients with the Covid-19, public health experts caution that panic-buying would create a drug shortage for those who need it, besides having unfortunate consequences on those taking it without medical advice.
Though the medicine finds mentioning treatment guidelines in countries including India, it has to be prescribed by a doctor, said Anurag Bhargava, Professor of Medicine at Mangalore’s Yenepoya Medical College, referring to its cardiac profile. “The medicine affects the heart’s rhythm and a doctor prescribing it would be alert to this,” said Bhargava, who has over two decades of work on infectious diseases.
About 20 Indian companies including Ipca, Cadila, Cipla, Sun Pharma etc make one or both drugs, an estimated 200-crore market, according to Aiocd-AWACS.
Except for companies like Ipca and Cadila, industry-watchers worry that the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in making the drug comes from China.
Internationally, Bayer was among the earliest to supply the medicine to the US for possible use against coronavirus. United States’ President Donald Trump had said the drug could be a “game changer” in treating the virus, though other officials tempered that optimism with caution. Novartis, Mylan and Teva are also in the fray. Bayer has a production facility in Pakistan that supplied China during the outbreak.
In India, a Bayer spokesperson told BusinessLine that Resochin (chloroquinephosphate) was available for treatments it was indicated and not SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus). “An effect of chloroquine in the control of SARS-CoV-2 has only been shown in an in vitro study in China, scientific publications of clinical study results are not yet available,” they said. Bayer gets its product made locally, an industry-hand said, as API sourcing becomes key if the requirement picks up.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...