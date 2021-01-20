Health worker dies post Covid-19 vaccination

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
A 42-year-old health worker, who was given a shot of Covid-19 at the Kuntala Primary Health Care centre in Nirmal district on Tuesday, died in the early morning of Wednesday.
He developed chest pain and was declared ‘brought dead’ this morning. “Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination,” the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has said in a statement.
“A team of doctors will conduct post-mortem,” it said.
The district AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) is examining the matter. It will submit a report to the State AEFI committee. After reviewing it, the State AEFI will pass it on to the Central AEFI.
Out of the 95,000 targeted beneficiaries, the State so far administered vaccine to 70,000 till now.
The State, which initially received 3.64 lakh Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute and 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, received another consignment of 3.48 lakh doses from the former. About 50 persons reported AEFI issues.
