Healthcare Communication Forum in kochi

The Occupational English Test (OET), the only international English language test designed specifically for healthcare professionals, has organised its second successive Healthcare Communication Forum in India at Kochi on Thursday.

More than 100 participants from across the country took part in this forum. Attendees from the UK, Australia and India spoke at the event. The Forum connected the experts from healthcare industry, hospital administration, recruiters, education and academics to discuss various topics related to healthcare.

Sujata Stead, CEO, Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, pointed out that OET plays a key role in ensuring Indian healthcare professionals choosing to work abroad have the workplace language skills for their success. Many of the professionals then bring their learnings and experience back home, to the benefit of Indians. “We will continue to help healthcare professionals deliver safe and effective care”, she said.