Healthtech company‘Even’ launches cashless health cover in Bengaluru

Even, a healthtech company that partners directly with top hospitals to provide completely cashless, quality healthcare to its members, has started operations in Bengaluru. The company said that anyone who becomes a member can avail unlimited doctor consultations and diagnostics plus a yearly hospitalisation cover of ₹50 lakh. An Even member would not have to pay anything at the hospital and at the end, it added. Memberships start at ₹1,500 a month.

The product launch closely follows Even's recent partnership with leading hospital chains in Bengaluru that include Narayana Health, Fortis Hospitals, and Aster DM Healthcare. The company claimed that it has received an encouraging response from over 40,000 waitlisted users who had early access to its services. After the launch in Bengaluru, the company is gearing up to launch in multiple Tier 1 cities including Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

Subscription model

The subscription-based health cover aims to remove the trappings of the traditional health insurance model that comes with too many terms & conditions in the form of co-pay, deductibles, sub-limits and so forth. Even said that it is not an insurance provider but a subscription-based healthcare service, wants to give its members a straightforward way to get primary care. Its unlimited OPD services (doctor consultations and diagnostics) are a unique proposition and unheard of among existing healthcare providers.

The company said its aim is to rid India of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and mitigate illnesses early on with appropriate medical interventions with its partner hospitals.

Speaking on the product launch, Mayank Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO, said, “We are happy to bring a kind of health cover in India that solves two critical inconsistencies in traditional healthcare models: lack of complete financial coverage which forces people to pay out of pocket and limited primary care that keeps people from visiting a doctor and keeping a more watchful eye on their health.”

Currently, Even offers two plans - Even Plus (hospitalisation and unlimited primary care) starting at ₹1,500 a month and Even Lite (unlimited primary care) starting at ₹750 a month and is currently accepted at 20 plus hospitals and clinics across Bengaluru.

The company was founded in January 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Davide Lalongo.