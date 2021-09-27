Heavy rains: Telangana declares holiday on September 28

Keeping in view the unabated heavy rains in the State, the Telangana Government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, other educational institutions and Government offices on September 28.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is camping in Delhi, has declared a holiday on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast over the next two days.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, however, said that the departments like Revenue, Police, Fire Services, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings should be on emergency duty to ensure that no property or lives are lost due to heavy rains.