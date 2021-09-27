News

Heavy rains: Telangana declares holiday on September 28

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 27, 2021

Heavy rain forecast over the next two days

Keeping in view the unabated heavy rains in the State, the Telangana Government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, other educational institutions and Government offices on September 28.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is camping in Delhi, has declared a holiday on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast over the next two days.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, however, said that the departments like Revenue, Police, Fire Services, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings should be on emergency duty to ensure that no property or lives are lost due to heavy rains.

Published on September 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

flood
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like