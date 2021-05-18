Highest ever single day Covid-19 recovery in Karnataka at 58,395 cases

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Covid-19 recoveries have outnumbered the new cases in Karnataka.
The state on Tuesday saw the highest ever single day recovery at 58,395 cases. It was 34,635 on Monday.
The state reported 30,309 new cases, a decline from yesterday’s 38,603 cases and Bengaluru city continues to be the hotspot at 8,676 new cases. The city witnessed a good amount of recoveries at 31,795.
Karnataka reported 525 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 22,838 since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban saw 298 deaths and the total deaths reported so far in the city is 10,020.
The daily Covid-19 positivity rate for the state dipped to 32.50 percent. On Monday, it stood at 39.70 percent. The case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise, today CFR is 1.73 percent. It stood at 1.23 percent on Monday.
Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead with new cases at 8,676 and followed by Ballari 1,799, Bengaluru Rural 1,339 cases, Kolar 1,021, Mysuru 1,916, Shivamogga 1,168 and Tumkuru 1,562.
On the vaccination front, the state has administered cumulatively 1,13,48,708 doses from January 16 till May 18. So far, 88,17,984 first doses were administered and 25,30,724 second dose.
The following are the cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) first dose 7,01,194. The cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) second dose 4,61,838.
The cumulative achievements of Front Line Workers (FLW) first dose 4,99,022, Front Line Workers second dose 1,96,187. Achievement of 18-44 years first dose 1,22,270; achievements of 45 years and above 74,95,498; 45 years and above second dose 18,72,699.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...