Highest ever single day Covid-19 recovery in Karnataka at 58,395 cases

Covid-19 recoveries have outnumbered the new cases in Karnataka.

The state on Tuesday saw the highest ever single day recovery at 58,395 cases. It was 34,635 on Monday.

The state reported 30,309 new cases, a decline from yesterday’s 38,603 cases and Bengaluru city continues to be the hotspot at 8,676 new cases. The city witnessed a good amount of recoveries at 31,795.

Karnataka reported 525 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 22,838 since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban saw 298 deaths and the total deaths reported so far in the city is 10,020.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate for the state dipped to 32.50 percent. On Monday, it stood at 39.70 percent. The case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise, today CFR is 1.73 percent. It stood at 1.23 percent on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead with new cases at 8,676 and followed by Ballari 1,799, Bengaluru Rural 1,339 cases, Kolar 1,021, Mysuru 1,916, Shivamogga 1,168 and Tumkuru 1,562.

Vaccination

On the vaccination front, the state has administered cumulatively 1,13,48,708 doses from January 16 till May 18. So far, 88,17,984 first doses were administered and 25,30,724 second dose.

The following are the cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) first dose 7,01,194. The cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) second dose 4,61,838.

The cumulative achievements of Front Line Workers (FLW) first dose 4,99,022, Front Line Workers second dose 1,96,187. Achievement of 18-44 years first dose 1,22,270; achievements of 45 years and above 74,95,498; 45 years and above second dose 18,72,699.