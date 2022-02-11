‘Hijaab is an issue only till the elections’

Heightened emotions around the issue of Hijaab are not impacting the election campaign in districts with dense Muslim population like Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bijnor et al where the campaign is at the last leg for the second phase of polling on February 14. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a covert reference to the issue in his public rally in Saharanpur on Thursday, the candidates and workers of the opponent Samajwadi Party (SP) are busy making sure that emotive issues do not come to fore. Campaigning in Thakurdwara, an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, the sitting MLA and SP candidate Nawab Jaan explained why issues around identity, the attire of Muslim women are raised only to create communal divisions. Excerpts:

The PM talked about Muslim women and how the BJP has supported their rights in a public rally. There is Asaduddin Owaisi who has been attracting large crowds where the issues he raises about dignity and oppression of Musilms are being heard in all sincerity. The SP has been silent on the Hijaab issue, why is that? Why is the SP downplaying its Muslim support?

Hijaab is an issue only till March 10 when the Assembly elections get over. Both Owaisi and the BJP help each other because the issues they raise are meant to polarise the electorate on communal lines. This is an election where people have understood that their sentiments are manipulated for political gains by hardliners on both sides. I have been an MLA here since 2015 and before that, I have served people in local civic bodies. People have understood the game that is being played in the name of religion. In places like Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Rampur, we have worked with our Hindu brethrens to keep peace. The BJP too is fighting a hard election. It is a democracy and there is an election. Everything is going on peacefully. People want peace, employment, prosperity.

There was some violence in Thakurdwara too which seems to be taking a communal colour.

Actually it was a fight between two boys, both from the majority community and there was nothing communal about it. But the BJP wants to turn it into a Hindu-Muslim fight. But it is over now and all is peaceful.

The BJP has a very formidable organisation and a powerful leadership. From the heights they have scaled in UP, what makes you think the opposition coalition can bring them down this time?

People voted for them last time because they wanted a change. But we have seen in the last five years that unemployment has risen, the corona pandemic brought untold suffering. I was running around with oxygen cylinders on my back. With my MLA fund, I installed two oxygen plants in our primary health centres. People see the work that is being done and Akhileshji’s (SP leader Akhilesh Yadav) proven record and they want him back because he does not make tall claims which mean nothing eventually. The BJP is making such a big deal about infrastructure; have you seen the condition of the roads here? From Rampur to Thakurdwara, it will take you almost three hours whereas the distance is just about 60 kilometres.

What is your news from the first phase?

The Gathbandhan (SP-RLD alliance) has worked and Jats have made sure the Muslims are secure and able to vote. We have are getting very positive reports. Let us hope people are able to see through the lies that are told in the name of religion and vote on real issues of development and good governance.