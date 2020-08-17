Hiring in India witnessed a 35 per cent increase between April and June: LinkedIn report

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
India is witnessing an uptick in hirings, with a 35 per cent increase between April and June, according to LinkedIn’s ‘Labour Market Update’ report.
Hirings In India had reached a 50 per cent year-on-year low in April, before starting to slowly recover, the report said. Hiring sentiment stands at below 15 per cent YoY as of June end.
“There has been a significant hiring rebound as the country started 'unlocking' and more people returned to work. However, the pace of these gains is expected to slow down given the continued economic uncertainty,” the report said.
“Given this uncertainty, the recovery is expected to remain fairly flat in the coming weeks,” it added.
According to the data, the gap between hires for males and females has also narrowed to about 30 percentage points in June. This trend is observed across all sectors except for manufacturing, finance and software & IT, the report said.
The report also highlighted the most sought after jobs and skills in India. The top five jobs in terms of hiring include that of a software engineer, business development manager, sales manager, business analyst and content writer.
Recruiters are looking for a diverse skill-set in terms of hiring. The most sought-after skills in terms of hiring according to the report include JavaScript, SQL, Sales Management, Team Leadership and Recruiting.
“These roles have the greatest number of job openings on LinkedIn, have seen steady growth over the past four years, pay a liveable wage, and require skills that can be learned online,” the report said.
As hirings increase amid the pandemic, so does the competition. “Competition for jobs has doubled compared to 6 months ago, with the average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn increasing from around 90 in Jan 2020, to 180 in June 2020,” the report said.
Job seekers in the sectors most affected by Covid-19 such as Recreation & Travel and Retail are more likely to look for jobs in a different sector as compared to the pre-Covid scenario, as per the report.
