Home Minister to inaugurate 15-day tribal festival

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will inaugurate the 15-day tribal festival - Aadi Mahotsav - in New Delhi on Saturday.

The theme of the event is “A celebration of the spirit of tribal culture, craft, cuisine and commerce”.

"The aim of “Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival” is to provide direct market access to the tribal master-craftsmen and women in large metros and state capitals. As many as 26 such festivals are planned to be organised during the current financial year", said the statement.

It will feature exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewellery and much more through about 210 stalls.

For the first time, "Aadi Mahotsav" will showcase a wide range of products from the tribal artisans from Leh (Ladaakh).

The tribal handicrafts will be sold through about 210 stalls under the tribes banner by tribal artisans.