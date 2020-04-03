Home Ministry releases ₹11,092 cr under State Disaster Risk Management Fund for quarantine facilities

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the release of ₹ 11,092 crore under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF), to all States.
“The Central Government has released in advance its share of first instalment of State Disaster Risk Management Fund for 2020-21, amounting to ₹11,092 crore, with a view to augmenting funds available with the State Governments,” an official statement said.
On March 14, the Centre had made a special dispensation for utilisation of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to combat Covid-19.
“This Fund was allowed to be utilised for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection and screening; setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables; purchase of personal protection equipments for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities; purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for Government hospitals,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has also released a total of ₹17,287.08 crore to different States to enhance their financial resources during the Covid-19 crisis. This includes ₹6,195.08 crore on account of ‘revenue deficit grant’ under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 States.
