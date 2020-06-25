Honeywell launches Fast Track Automation to expedite vaccine production

The Fast Track Automation solution is a response to the global Covid-19 outbreak, which has highlighted the need to accelerate delivery of medical solutions and devices to patients by focussing on ensuring more efficient production and testing capabilities along with facilitating strengthened supply chain.

“Honeywell has provided the pharmaceutical/life sciences industry with consistently innovative advancements in automation and digital software technologies, systems and services for over 30 years, and Fast Track Automation offering is one of our most valuable and latest offerings to date,” said Ashish Gaikwad, vice-president and general manager, Honeywell Process Solutions, India, in a statement.

Life sciences manufacturers are leading the race against time to overcome the pandemic through innovative science. At a time when clinical trials are nearing completion, the ability to rapidly pivot and scale up to meet production demand will severely test existing technology infrastructures.

The solution incorporates process automation elements that can be configured in a virtual environment, then implemented rapidly once a therapy is approved and ready to be produced for public distribution.

Honeywell announced the launch of ‘Fast Track Automation’, a proprietary technology innovation for the life sciences industry that enables the process of getting regulatory approval of vital vaccines, treatments and therapies to full production in as little as two months, depending on process requirements.

