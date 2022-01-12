News

Hospitalisation rates have stabilised, decline in cases expected : Delhi Health Minister

Our Bureau January 12 | Updated on January 12, 2022

NEW DELHI, 25/08/2021. Nursing staff at the Newly Inaugurated Rapid Response Centre for treating Covid 19 Patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Photo: MOORTHY RV / The Hindu   -  The Hindu

Delhi likely to record 25,000 cases today

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that while Covid-19 cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000-mark, the hospitalisation admission rates have stabilised.

“Covid-19 cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stable at around 25 per cent which is a good sign,” he said.

Jain said that the capital city is likely to see 25,000 cases today (in the past 24 hours) but hospitalisation admission rate has not risen in the past four to five days. Delhi reported 21,259 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday.

Jain told reporters that positivity rate can’t determine if the cases have peaked or not. “Covid-19 cases have started coming down in Mumbai, we expect to soon see similar trends in Delhi,” he added.

The Delhi’s Health Minister also said if the cases come down in the next 2-3 days, the government could consider easing some of the restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron-led third wave in the country. “Fewer people are getting admitted to hospitals. It seems that the cases are going down, so if they go down then the restrictions will be reduced,” he stated.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government tightened curbs and ordered closure of private offices except those that come in the exempted category. Restaurants were also asked to shutdown dine-in and can only offer take-away and delivery services.

Published on January 12, 2022

