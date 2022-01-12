Hospitalisation rates have stabilised, decline in cases expected : Delhi Health Minister

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that while Covid-19 cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000-mark, the hospitalisation admission rates have stabilised.
“Covid-19 cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stable at around 25 per cent which is a good sign,” he said.
Jain said that the capital city is likely to see 25,000 cases today (in the past 24 hours) but hospitalisation admission rate has not risen in the past four to five days. Delhi reported 21,259 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday.
Jain told reporters that positivity rate can’t determine if the cases have peaked or not. “Covid-19 cases have started coming down in Mumbai, we expect to soon see similar trends in Delhi,” he added.
The Delhi’s Health Minister also said if the cases come down in the next 2-3 days, the government could consider easing some of the restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron-led third wave in the country. “Fewer people are getting admitted to hospitals. It seems that the cases are going down, so if they go down then the restrictions will be reduced,” he stated.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government tightened curbs and ordered closure of private offices except those that come in the exempted category. Restaurants were also asked to shutdown dine-in and can only offer take-away and delivery services.
