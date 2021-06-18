Hospitalisation risk declines by 75-80 per cent in fully vaccinated people: Health Ministry

The risk of hospitalisation comes down by 75-80 per cent in people who have completed vaccination, according to a recent study carried out on healthcare workers who are seen to be prone to Covid infection, VK Paul, Niti Aayog, Member-Health said here on Friday

Similarly, the requirement of oxygen and risk of ICU admission gets reduced to 8 per cent and 6 per cent in people who have received both doses of vaccine, Paul said while addressing media.

“Healthcare workers are very prone to infection, studies show that the chances of hospitalisation decrease by 75-80 per cent after both the vaccine doses. The possibility of oxygen requirement is only 8 per cent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent in such cases,” he said.

He cautioned against the further Covid spread and said the country must be fully prepared to deal with the likely surge. He called for widening the vaccination drive so that maximum people could be immunised against the virus.

Besides this, Lav Kumar, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, noted the decreased mortality rate as the daily infections came down. He said some States reported casualties, later, which led to more fatalities when aggregated to present data. He said there is a marked improvement in the number of deaths as the number of infections fell.

Friday’s data

Furthermore, the downward trend in India’s daily Covid cases continued with 62,480 infections reported on Friday. This is the fourth straight day when the coronavirus infections remained under 70,000-mark. Also, a substantial decline in Covid deaths was observed in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM with the country recording 1,587 casualties adding up to 3,83,490 deaths so far, as per the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, total recoveries stood at 2,85,80,647 across the country so far with 88,977 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. It is to be noted that this is the 36th straight day, when daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases and the recovery rate has further improved to 96.03 per cent.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.80 per cent and the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 11 straight days.

Besides this, the total number of tests done during the previous day stood at 19,29,476 and cumulatively 38.71 crore tests were registered so far.

India administered 26,89,60,399 vaccine doses, with 32,59,003 doses given in the last 24 hours until Friday morning. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 4,93,56,276 beneficiaries received their first dose, and 10,58,514 beneficiaries got their second doses too. As many as 19,82,820 people in the 18-44 age group received their Covid jabs on Thursday.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(28,084) 88,977 1,587 62,480 Till Now 7,98,656 2,85,80,647 3,83,490 2,97,62,793

Source: Health Ministry