Hospitality industry disappointed over Delhi govt’s order to keep hotels closed

Hoteliers in Delhi are disappointed with the Delhi government not allowing hotels and banquets to resume as part of Unlock 1.0.

They were hopeful that some relief would come their way, especially when flights had started operating post the release of unlock 1.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry.

However, the industry’s hopes have been dashed.

The State government has decided that hotels in Delhi could be utilised for Covid-19 treatment if the number of cases spike in the national capital and hence should remain closed.

“We were hoping for some relaxation so that we can also start our operations. There were enquiries on availability of banquet halls but with this announcement we have put bookings on hold,” said Tarun Thakral, Chief Operating Officer, Le Meridien.

He added that guests coming from abroad are staying in the hotels and all of them have tested negative. “So, how can this be used as a quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients.”.

Last week, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had also written a letter to Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, that it will be difficult to follow hospital protocols to sanitise hotel premises.

“If the government is providing relaxation then every sector should be benefitted. Now flights have started operating therefore, opening of hotels would have completed the economic cycle of the sector,” said JB Singh, President and CEO, Interglobe hotels.