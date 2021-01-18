House panel summons Facebook, Twitter to discuss misuse of social media

The social media giants Facebook and Twitter will have to appear yet again before the Information Technology Standing Committee of Parliament on January 21.

The panel has summoned both the companies to hear their views on the subject “Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms, including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.

Tharoor to head the panel

The panel is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Earlier, a joint panel on the Data Protection Bill had also summoned the Facebook and Twitter. The panel grilled the companies on their policies for protection of privacy of subscribers. This is the second time the companies will be appearing before Tharoor-led panel on the subject.

Also read: ‘WhatsApp and Facebook can’t read users’ messages’

The panel is also examining the reports appeared in western media that the Facebook functioned partially in India favouring right wing forces.