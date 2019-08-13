Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launches fifth edition of Swachh Survekshan 2020

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Tuesday launched the fifth edition of Swachh Survekshan 2020 (SS 2020), an annual cleanliness survey. The survey will beconducted in January 2020.

"Today’s event for launching the Swachh Survekshan 2020, with field survey to be conducted in January 2020, is particularly significant since it gives us the opportunity to reaffirm once again our promise for a clean and garbage free “New India” by not only sustaining the gains that we have made under the Swachh Bharat Mission, but also by providing a roadmap to institutionalise the concept of total Swachhata among all our cities," said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Puri also launched Swachh Survekshan 2020 tool-kit which has the detailed survey methodology and component indicators with scores to help cities to prepare themselves for the survey.

The Ministry also launched the Water PLUS Protocol which aims to provide a guideline for cities and towns to ensure that no untreated waste-water is released into the environment thereby enabling sustainability of the sanitation value chain.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA during his presentation on SS 2020 said, “Every year, the Swachh Survekshan is redesigned innovatively, to ensure that the process becomes more and more robust, with focus on sustaining the changed behaviours.”