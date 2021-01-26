How public broadcaster put together the live telecast of Republic Day Parade amid pandemic

Did you hear the booming commands of the marching contingents during the live telecast of the Republic Day parade? This was all thanks to the highly sensitive microphones deployed by the Doordarshan, to ensure that even the minutest sounds including the footsteps were audible on the live telecast.

Come January 26, and viewers from India and abroad tune in to watch the spectacular Republic Day Parade and the public broadcaster goes an extra mile to put together a telecast to ensure viewers get the front row seat view with an authentic feel. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, this year too, DD made elaborate arrangements for the live telecast of the parade.

Officials said that DD mounted a production for the Republic Day parade of a scale never seen before with a focus on integrated coverage from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial for the telecast.

A hydraulic frame was set up at a height of 80 feet to give a bird’s eye view of the parade. Six Jimmi Jibs, which is a triangular crane system carrying cameras, were also deployed.

Live footage was captured through 48 cameras and enhanced lenses with a focus on several new angles and views used by the public broadcaster. One mobile buggy camera had been deployed which was controlled wirelessly to bring very close views of the marching contingents. Several robotic cameras were also deployed for the telecast. Infact 360 degree view cameras were also placed. The telecast was screened on 50 monitors controlled by a production room at the Rajpath.

The public broadcaster also placed robotic cameras and screens in the President’s enclosure to ensure coverage from all possible angles of the parade.

Prasar Bharati CEO Sashi Shekhar Vempati tweeted that the public broadcaster made the Republic Day Parade accessible to the hearing impaired with sign language commentary on DD News, on its youtube channel and a special audio commentary on AIR for the visually challenged.

“Spare a thought for the several hundred staff of producers, engineers, technicians and assistants of @DDNational @DDNewslive @AkashvaniAIR who have dedicated themselves to the cause of public broadcasting during these challenging times of a pandemic to bring the parade LIVE (sic),” he tweeted.