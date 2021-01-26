How public broadcaster put together the live telecast of Republic Day Parade amid pandemic

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Did you hear the booming commands of the marching contingents during the live telecast of the Republic Day parade? This was all thanks to the highly sensitive microphones deployed by the Doordarshan, to ensure that even the minutest sounds including the footsteps were audible on the live telecast.
Come January 26, and viewers from India and abroad tune in to watch the spectacular Republic Day Parade and the public broadcaster goes an extra mile to put together a telecast to ensure viewers get the front row seat view with an authentic feel. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, this year too, DD made elaborate arrangements for the live telecast of the parade.
Officials said that DD mounted a production for the Republic Day parade of a scale never seen before with a focus on integrated coverage from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial for the telecast.
A hydraulic frame was set up at a height of 80 feet to give a bird’s eye view of the parade. Six Jimmi Jibs, which is a triangular crane system carrying cameras, were also deployed.
Live footage was captured through 48 cameras and enhanced lenses with a focus on several new angles and views used by the public broadcaster. One mobile buggy camera had been deployed which was controlled wirelessly to bring very close views of the marching contingents. Several robotic cameras were also deployed for the telecast. Infact 360 degree view cameras were also placed. The telecast was screened on 50 monitors controlled by a production room at the Rajpath.
The public broadcaster also placed robotic cameras and screens in the President’s enclosure to ensure coverage from all possible angles of the parade.
Prasar Bharati CEO Sashi Shekhar Vempati tweeted that the public broadcaster made the Republic Day Parade accessible to the hearing impaired with sign language commentary on DD News, on its youtube channel and a special audio commentary on AIR for the visually challenged.
“Spare a thought for the several hundred staff of producers, engineers, technicians and assistants of @DDNational @DDNewslive @AkashvaniAIR who have dedicated themselves to the cause of public broadcasting during these challenging times of a pandemic to bring the parade LIVE (sic),” he tweeted.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...