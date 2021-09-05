News

Hyderabad Metro announces new schedule

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 05, 2021

The timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been further rescheduled with effect from September 6, 2021. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 AM (first train) to 10.15 PM (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 11.15 PM, with Covid-19 Safety protocol in place.

“For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation, and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping metro journey safe,” a L&TMRHL spokesperson informed in a statement.

Published on September 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like