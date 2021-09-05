Hyderabad Metro announces new schedule

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been further rescheduled with effect from September 6, 2021. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 AM (first train) to 10.15 PM (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 11.15 PM, with Covid-19 Safety protocol in place.
“For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation, and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping metro journey safe,” a L&TMRHL spokesperson informed in a statement.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...