Hyderabad Pharma City to have a ₹306 crore housing colony

The Telanagana Government is planning a ₹306 crore housing colony with all amenities as a part of the proposed Pharma City project coming up near Hyderabad.
The Government has announced that one Gunta (121 Sq.yds) of developed land (per acre of land given to project) will be offered to farmers within the project site. Besides compensation for land acquisition as per the Act, the Government had earlier assured those who have handed over their land to the project will be given at least one eligible job per family and also that the necessary training will be provided at Government’s cost.
Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has unveiled the proposed residential layouts for those who have parted with their land for the Hyderabad Pharma City project.
The housing colony is being developed on about 500 acre site and will include multiple zones with self-contained common facilities including market place, Primary Health Care Centres and sports complex. It will be developed with an outlay of ₹306 crore. The investment covers related infrastructure.
. The idea is to make them integral part of the project, making them co developers.
The State is developing the Hyderabad Pharma City, as a world class sustainable industrial cluster and is in the process of acquiring land in Ranga Reddy district duly as per the Land Acquisition Act.
