Hyderabad to host Refcold India from November 21-23

Refcold India, South Asia’s largest cold chain and refrigeration event, will see the convergence of experts from the refrigeration and cold storage sectors.

The three-day event from November 21-23 will serve as a platform for innovation in products and services, training and education and business networking for the entire food industry.

Over 15,000 decision makers and innovators from retail, food service, processing, production, distribution, logistics, and transportation representing frozen, refrigerated, ambient and fresh operations would attend the most prime convention pertaining to their industry.

The event will provide an opportunity for business-to-business networking, serving the perishables industry with opportunities to connect with key buyers that produce, handle, store, transport or are involved in the distribution of perishable products.

Through Cold Chain Logistics, distribution goes far and wide and in larger volumes, resulting into higher demand and consumption of dairy, meat, poultry and marine foods. By 2020, the Indian Dairy industry is expected to double to $ 140 billion and Indian Food and Retail market is projected to touch $ 828.92 B. The potential for investments is huge as 100% Foreign Direct Investment is allowed in multi-brand retail business of locally sourced processed food.

The development of refrigeration and cold storage chains industry is also expected to boost the ports and shipping sectors. The Indian Cold Chain and Refrigeration Market in India is expected to reach $658.59 B by 2022.

“Supported by Government, institutions and Telangana, the sustainability designs and products exhibited at Refcold India 2019 shall help minimise waste, conserve energy and blend with the environment to create low carbon footprints,” G Anand Kumar, Chairman, Refcold India, said.