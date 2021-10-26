Hyderabadis eager to travel once again: Thomas Cook

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
With the Covid-19 pandemic receding and restrictions on people’s movement being lifted, people in Hyderabad are longing to resume travel.
“Over 75 per cent of customers from Hyderabad are keen to travel in 2021,” Santhosh Kanna, Vice President – Leisure Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said.
Quoting from a survey by the travel solutions company, he said about 66 per cent of the respondents preferred to go to international destinations, while 81 per cent preferred domestic holidays, with the top destinations being Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Rajasthan, Goa and the Andamans.
“After 18 months of restrictions, with positive announcements on the re-opening of borders and vaccine acceptance, the company’s data reveals strong desire to from travel among Hyderabad’s customers - resulting in a 65 per cent month-on-month increase in demand,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.
The firm said the upcoming festive and winter season, coupled with Expo 2020 Dubai, is driving the recovery in travel numbers.
The favourite outbound destinations for Hyderabadis are the Maldives, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Egypt and Russia.
