Hyundai, MG sales decline in November

Country's second largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday reported domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 37,001 units in November, a decline of 24 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 48,800 units in corresponding month last year.

"The sales in November have been affected on account of the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation. Hyundai Motor India will continue to make all efforts to mitigate the situation," the company said in a statement.

Similarly, 'Hector' maker MG Motor India said it has sold 2,481 units in November as compared with 4,163 units in November last year.

Enduring the industry challenges of global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time, the company said.

However, Tata Motors reported a growth of 38 per cent in its domestic sales to 29,778 units in November as against 21,641 units in November 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also said it has sold a total of 13,003 units in the domestic market in November, thereby registering a 53 per cent growth y-o-y as compared with 8,508 units in corresponding month last year.

“Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders," V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said.

Spike in both demand and orders can be attributed to the popularity of products, some of which got product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4x4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition, he said.

Nissan India’s growth

Nissan India also said it achieved 161 per cent y-o-y growth in its domestic wholesales in November to 2,651 units.

"Since launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has received 73,000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31 per cent of bookings coming from the digital eco-system. Our focus is on customer experience by providing them the lowest cost of ownership and have also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance," Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said.

In the two-wheelers segment, Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 23 per cent y-o-y in its motorcycle sales to 1,44,953 units during the month as against 1,88,196 in November 2020.

TVS Motor Company also registered domestic sales of 1,75,940 units in November as against sales of 2,47,789 units in November 2020.