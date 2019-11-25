IAF commanders review regional security scenario

Realme X2 Pro review: Phone stacked with latest specs
The top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Monday brainstormed over the evolving security scenario in India’s neighbourhood and explored ways to further bolster the country’s aerial prowess, officials said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural session of the conference.
The commanders will be deliberating extensively on the need for focussing IAF’s capability in the field of space, cyber, artificial intelligence and drone technology, the officials said.
They said the conference will hold detailed discussions on evolving security scenario in India’s immediate neighbourhood and beyond with a focus on boosting the IAF’s operational capability in the short and long term.
The speedy implementation of the IAF’s ambitious modernisation plan will be a key priority, said the officials, adding that the focus in the last few years has been to improve overall infrastructure and readiness of the force in the north-eastern sector.
The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.
The commanders are also deliberating on how the IAF can compliment government’s efforts to enhance the defence manufacturing capabilities of the country, particularly through acquisitions under the strategic partnership model.
The government announced the strategic partnership model in May 2017 under which select private firms were to be roped in to build key military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with global defence majors.
