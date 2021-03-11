New rules seek to bring digital media on par with traditional media: Javadekar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday held a virtual meeting with representatives of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).
This meeting comes in the backdrop of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
Addressing the representatives, Javadekar stated that digital news publishers will need to ensure adherence to Code of Ethics such as the norms of journalistic conduct framed by the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Network Act. In addition, the three tier-grievance redressal mechanism of which the first and second tier would be of the digital news publishers and self-regulatory bodies constituted by them will need to be followed.
The Minister said that the rules seek to bring digital media at par with the traditional media in terms of adherence of the code of ethics.
"The digital news publishers would also be required to furnish some basic information to the Ministry in a simple form which is being finalised and periodically they would be required to place in public domain the grievance redressal undertaken by them," the official statement added.
Representatives of some of the leading media organisations , with a presence in the television and the print space, pointed out that they are already adhering to norms laid down under the Cable TV Network Act and the Press Council Act, when publishing news content in the digital format. "They felt that they should be treated differently than those news publishers who are only on the digital platforms," the official statement added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...