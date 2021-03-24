ICGS Vajra commissioned to the Indian Coast Guard

L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ICGS Vajra was commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, at Chennai in the presence of Director General K Natarajan, Director General, ICG; JD Patil, Whole Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) and Member of the L&T Board.

ICGS Vajra is the sixth vessel in the series of seven OPVs being built by L&T under a Ministry of Defence contract signed in the year 2015. Like the five OPVs in the series, ICGS Vajra was also delivered ahead of the contractual schedule. The seventh OPV ICGS Vigraha, was launched in Oct 2020 and is being readied for sea trials, says a company press release.

OPVs are long-range surface ships, capable of operation in maritime zones of India, including island territories with helicopter operation capabilities. Their roles include coastal and offshore patrolling, policing maritime zones of India, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations with limited wartime roles.

It can attain a sustained speed of up to 26 knots. The entire design and construction process has been certified by American Bureau of Shipping as well as Indian Registrar of Shipping and overseen by the ICG's resident team at Kattupalli.