Iconic luggage retail chain Witco shuts down after 70 years

Mount Road in Chennai lost its second iconic brand — Witco — after the famous Mathura restaurant was shut down recently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Witco — the well-known luggage retail chain — has closed down after 65 years of operations, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason. The company also has a presence in Trichy and Kozhikode.
If one is looking at a school bag or a luggage trolley, Witco was the first choice for many Chennai citizens.
“We regret to inform you that we have closed down our business. The decision to close down this business was not an easy one, but unfortunately, due to Covid-19 and the restrictions on international travel it was not sustainable for us. We would like to thank all of our customers and our esteemed clientèle for their patronage over the last 70 years,” the company said on its website.
Top luggage brands, including Samsonite and American Tourister, were top sellers in the chain, which also had an offline presence in e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Myntra.
Witco began its journey in 1951 with a 500 sq ft store in George Town in North Chennai. From then, there was no looking back as the brand Witco became synonymous with premium luggage and accessories and a name to reckon with in the southern part of India.
Media reports say the company had nearly 60 per cent market share in Chennai’s premium luggage market.
“My dad founded the business and ran it for almost 25 years, and now in its 70th year my brother and I who have been running the show since, wound up operations,” said VP Harris, Managing Director, Witco.
“The current unprecedented circumstances left us with no other option. We certainly do not have the big bucks to burn and keep us afloat. VIP Luggage ran a ₹100 crore loss last year while globally Samsonite lost $1.4 Billion. Travel has changed, irreversibly. It is unlikely to get back to the scale and model that pre-existed,” he told BusinessLine.
Witco’s closure has shocked the people of Chennai, with many taking to social media to express their feelings on the closure and also their experience of shopping in the shop.
Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer at AGS Entertainment, on the closure in a tweet, said, “This is so heart-breaking. Have some amazing memories of going there before school starts. Covid has been cruel in so many ways.”
Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder of Avtar Career Creators, said in a tweet, “What a long-standing brand. Several generations of travellers from Chennai had only one destination right after they got their H1B - Witco. Wonder how many more enterprises are going to be devoured by the deadly Wuhan Virus.”
