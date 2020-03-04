News

If one is skillful, escalation does not always lead to war: Army chief on Balakot

PTI March 4 | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

A file photo of Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane   -  PTI

The Army chief, General MM Naravane, praised the manner in which the Balakot strike was conducted. He said the strike demonstrated that if one is skillful, escalation does not always lead to war. He made these statements at a at seminar on land warfare.

He said that the rise of non-state actors demanded that victory in war was formulated in nuanced manner.

Commenting on the impact of social media, he said that the ISIS was far more adept in using social media for devastating effects, as compared to the 21st century armies of the United States (US), and United Kingdom (UK).

"The Chinese dominance in South China Sea shows small incremental steps achieved aim without firing single shot," said the Army chief.

He also added that the Army was focusing on dynamic response along the western and northern borders, adding that these response would be below the threshold of an all-out war.

Published on March 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Joe Biden wins eight states on Super Tuesday