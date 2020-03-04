If one is skillful, escalation does not always lead to war: Army chief on Balakot

The Army chief, General MM Naravane, praised the manner in which the Balakot strike was conducted. He said the strike demonstrated that if one is skillful, escalation does not always lead to war. He made these statements at a at seminar on land warfare.

He said that the rise of non-state actors demanded that victory in war was formulated in nuanced manner.

Commenting on the impact of social media, he said that the ISIS was far more adept in using social media for devastating effects, as compared to the 21st century armies of the United States (US), and United Kingdom (UK).

"The Chinese dominance in South China Sea shows small incremental steps achieved aim without firing single shot," said the Army chief.

He also added that the Army was focusing on dynamic response along the western and northern borders, adding that these response would be below the threshold of an all-out war.